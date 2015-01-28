Marble Hill, MO man accused of animal abuse

A Marble Hill, Missouri man is accused of animal abuse and illegally having wild life.

Ronald Woodfin is facing two counts of misdemeanor animal abuse and one count of misdemeanor pursuing/taking/killing/possessing or disposing of wild life illegally.

According to the probably cause statement, on Wednesday, Jan. 14 the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Humane Society of Missouri for a report of animal abuse.

The humane society said they found two dead dogs at a home on Bollinger County Road 831. They say they also found a female dog that was alive, and heard what they thought were puppies whimpering underneath the home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say they found three puppies, one adult female and two dead dogs. They said when they looked in the window of the home, they saw a squirrel in a cage inside.

After leaving the home, deputies got a search warrant for it.

When they returned, deputies say they found a squirrel in a cage in a bedroom. They say they also found a hedgehog in an aquarium on top of the squirrel's cage.

All of the animals, including the dead dogs, were put in the custody of the humane society.

The sheriff's department said the squirrel was released from the cage, outside the home, at the discretion of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Deputies say they knew the last resident of the home was Ronald Woodfin. They say according to a Facebook profile, the Woodfins relocated to Florida, and the profile suggested the move took place on or around Jan. 1, 2015.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, Ronald Woofin was arrested and taken to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.

Woodfin told deputies he would be moving to Florida around the first of the month. He said he provided food and water for the dogs when he left on Sunday, Jan. 11.

According to Woodfin, a woman was supposed to be feeding and caring for the animals, and another woman was helping him find a home for them.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21 the humane society reported the autopsy results of the dead dogs to deputies. According to the results, the dogs died from exposure and lack of nutrition.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.