2 charged after Southeast student's homicide

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Two people have been charged in connection with the homicide investigation of a Southeast Missouri State University student. Nick Chabarria has more from the student's fraternity brothers on Heartland News at Five.

Facing an increase in violent crime, including homicides, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist with policing work in the downtown area.

Gov. Jay Nixon was in Jackson today and spoke about St. Louis crime, Medicaid, job growth, and the possibility that the St. Louis Rams may move. Allison Twaits has more from the governor today on Heartland News at Five and Six.

We have new details on a story out of Du Quoin that many people had questions about. A family comes back from vacation to find a man, whom they knew, dead their home. Kadee Brosseau has answers from Du Quoin on Heartland News at Six.

In the days of SnapChat, kids can easily document crazy parties and illegal activities. Nichole Cartmell takes a look at how parents and police monitor for suspicious behavior on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

A new 24-hour grocery store opened Wednesday on one of the busiest streets in Cape Girardeau.

The state of Illinois and local governments saw tax revenue from video gambling more than double last year.

Missouri Republican lawmakers say requiring photo identification at the polls will prevent voter impersonation fraud.

Missouri's attorney general says police should wear body cameras more frequently but that the public and media shouldn't have unfettered access to the recordings.

The Missouri House is putting an end to committee meetings at country clubs and restaurants.

Traffic on the Eggners Ferry Bridge in western Kentucky will be restricted to one lane on Thursday and Saturday.

Students from Southern Illinois University Carbondale have partnered with an area service dog training center to build a dog park in Ava, Ill. that is disability friendly. Giacomo Luca has more on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

It's Wednesday! That means Does it Work Wednesday! Christy Millweard tests the Taco Tastico tonight on Heartland News at 10. 

You don't want to miss this lovebird story on Heartland News at 10. Recently, a newlywed couple made national headlines for being a flower girl and ring bearer in a wedding years before. A Commerce couple married for 43 years were flower girl and ring bearer in a wedding years before they were married. Mollie Lair has their story tonight.

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

