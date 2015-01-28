Cape Girardeau police warn of area 'scam'

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is warning of a recent "scam."

According to police, on Tuesday, Jan. 27 they received a report from an elderly woman who said a man came to her door wanting to inspect her home for mold.

She said the man climbed up on her roof for the inspection. After being on the roof for a few minutes, the woman said he charged her a fee.

Police say to not let anyone into your home, and call if you have any suspicious people come to your door.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.