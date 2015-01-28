Paducah woman accused of embezzlement

A Paducah, Kentucky woman is accused of embezzlement.

Kayla A. Helton, 20, was arrested on a warrant stemming from an embezzlement investigation at Banks Market in Lone Oak, Ky.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Helton was employed at Banks Market as a cashier from mid-November 2014 to early January 2015. During that time, Helton allegedly made more than 30 transactions from her assigned register that were fictitious merchandise returns.

Deputies say the merchandise was non-existent and the cash that was returned from the register was allegedly taken by Helton.

They say Helton also allegedly made several returns of credit to her credit card. The amount totaled more than $3,700.

Helton was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 28 and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.