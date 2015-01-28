Morley, MO man facing drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Morley, MO man facing drug charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Bryce A. Western (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Bryce A. Western (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
MORLEY, MO (KFVS) -

A Morley, Missouri man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 27.

Bryce A. Western, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500 cash only.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, at around 7:06 p.m., a deputy stopped a car for a headlight out on State Highway 91 in Morley. While talking to the driver, the deputy noticed an odor that he believed was burnt marijuana.

Sheriff Walter said that led to more questioning, which resulted in further investigation of Western.

Another deputy went to Western's home on Flad Street at around 8:30 p.m. He met Western, who was standing in the front yard, and talked to him about the possibility of controlled substances inside the home.

The deputy also talked to another person living in the home and was granted permission to search.

Deputies searched the home. Sheriff Walter said they found several items out in the open, including a gas mask modified for smoking marijuana that had apparent burnt residue and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana; a box containing three electronic smoking devices with the same substances; a container with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana; and a pill believed to be a schedule four controlled substance.

According to Sheriff Walter, there was a safe in Western's bedroom. He said Western declined to open the safe for a deputy to inspect. The safe was then seized by the deputy and a search warrant was requested.

Sheriff Walter said if a warrant is granted, and the contents are illegal, further charges may be possible.

