Teen rodeo rider recovering after freak accident

Teen rodeo rider recovering after freak accident

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A Carbondale teen plans to climb back in the saddle after severing a portion of her thumb in a freak rodeo accident.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/1yLCbOL ) reports 17-year-old Molly Hill was hurt when a coil of rope accidently tightened aroundaccidentally while roping a steer in Missouri youth rodeo competition.

The rest of Hill's right thumb is attached to her hip and has a live skin graft. She will see a doctor Wednesday about having the digit detached from her hip in the next two weeks.

Doctors tell Hill she won't be ready for riding until June. But the teen plans to compete again in April.

Hill says losing the thumb "didn't hurt as bad as I would think" and that the incident was more "shocking" than painful.

