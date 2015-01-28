2 arrested in connection with Southeast student's homicide

Two people have been charged in connection with the homicide of a Southeast Missouri State University student.St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly issued multiple charges related to the homicide investigation of 19-year-old Robert Christman in St. Louis on Jan. 11.No charges have been filed for the murder of Christman, but Kelly says the charges against two East St. Louis men are in connection with the homicide investigation.Christman was sitting inside a parked car with two other people. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up next to their car and a man got out with a handgun.Police say the armed man opened a door and tried to grab a purse belonging to one of the passengers who resisted.Authorities say Christman said something to the gunman, who then fired the shot that struck Christman. They say the gunman jumped into his vehicle and fled.Aza K. Thompson of East Saint Louis is charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, armed violence, unlawful possession of stolen motor vehicle, and multiple counts of unlawful use of weapon on school property.Thompson possessed 15 grams or more but less than 100 grams of a substance containing cocaine, according to Kelly. He is also accused of having a Glock 17 9mm handgun, an Intratec CAT 45,45 caliber handgun, a Hi-Point C-9 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 39-29mm handgun. Kelly says Thompson had a Glock 17 9mm handgun and other weapons in a vehicle while on East St. Louis Senior High School property. Thompson is Kelly is also accused of having a stolen gold 2004 Honda CRV.Thompson's bond was set at $750,000.Tony Ross of East Saint Louis is charged with attempted first degree murder, and aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.Ross is accused of discharging a firearm at a police officer. He is also accused of driving a stolen silver Chrysler Sebring.Ross's bond is set at $750,000.The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police and the East Saint Louis Police.