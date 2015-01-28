Major improvements coming to Sesser, IL

Major improvements are in store for Sesser, Illinois' parks and homes due to two grants the city recently received."It's been fantastic, I'm thrilled to death that we got these grants," Mayor Jason Ashmore said.One is a $271,000 park grant for the city's Miner's Memorial Park.

The city applied to the grant about 10 months ago and city leaders say they are excited to work on making improvements.

The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, through the department's Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program, specifically for city grants.

"Our park has been degrading quite a bit over the last few years," Ashmore said.The city wants to update the tennis courts and put lighting and fencing around them.



Sand volleyball courts, a parking lot, sidewalks and renovated bathrooms are also in the works for the park.



"We're going to do as much as we can to make the park look even nicer than it already is," Ashmore said.

The second grant Sesser received was a $400,000 Federal Housing grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Crosswalk Community Action Agency.



"They're the ones that do the determination of the areas with the most need and then they will decide which houses fit the criteria for the most need," Ashmore said.

He said once the agencies come in and see which houses are eligible, residents of those houses can go and fill out an application.



"We don't know who those people are yet, but we should know in the next coming weeks," Ashmore said.



Ashmore said due to administration changes with DCEO, they are currently waiting paperwork to get finalized.



Residents say these grants are what town needs.



“People struggle," resident Dana Houseworth said. "People live paycheck to paycheck, so any help is a plus, right?”



"I think it'll bring more business in town for the local businesses and it's a great thing," resident Billy Meyers said.



"It's going to make the neighborhood look nicer and also increase the value of that neighborhood and the entire city," Ashmore said. "So it's a win win for everybody."



City leaders are hoping to get started on Sesser's improvements by spring or summer of 2015.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.