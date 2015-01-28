New grocery store opening in busy part of Cape Girardeau

A new grocery store opening Wednesday on one of the busiest streets in Cape Girardeau may cause some traffic issues.



The Walmart Neighborhood Market officially started serving customers at 7:30 a.m. on Independence Street in an area of town that sees a lot of traffic congestion during certain points of the day.



The grocery store is located close to the intersection with Kingshighway near Central Junior High School, HealthPoint Plaza, ALDI and Arby's.



City officials say they are aware of the traffic issues in this part of Independence Street and have committees in place that are discussing solutions. They will also be opening the conversation to the public in the coming months to gather opinions on problem areas and possible fixes.

Cape Girardeau police are urging drivers in the area of the new grocery store to be very careful and mindful of people walking in the area and also of the extra traffic.



