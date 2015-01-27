Slim chances of new medical marijuana cultivation center in Perry Co., IL

With 200 anticipated jobs for the potential medical marijuana cultivation center, city leaders say the news came unexpected when they heard that the center may not be a possibility at all anymore.

With 200 anticipated jobs for the potential medical marijuana cultivation center, city leaders say the news came unexpected when they heard that the center may not be a possibility at all anymore.

Former Governor Pat Quinn refused to issue the licenses, saying the final decisions should be left up to his successor.

The city of Pinckneyville invested $200,000 in the new owners of the former TUMS factory, SI Farmacy Group, LLC, in hopes for the medical marijuana cultivation center to bring in many jobs to the area.

“We were surprised," Economic Development Coordinator Carrie Gilliam said. "We did not have the opportunity to see what the other applicants had to offer, so short answer, yes we were surprised."

Although the chances are slim that the vacant building will turn into a medical marijuana cultivation center, city leaders say the $200,000 investment from tax payers will not go to waste.

"We do feel it was widely invested in this group, and if not for a medical marijuana cultivation center, then we are confident that it will be put to good use," Gilliam said.



Residents say the community needs jobs to make sure Pinckneyville is on the map and continues to stay there.

"We need to keep it going," resident Lou Ann Morris said. "We need jobs."

"We need more jobs here," resident James Graham said. "Everyone else is moving away where the jobs are and we really need them here."

City leaders say they're still hoping for the center to pull through.

However they do say they have several other options just in case, and are currently not at liberty to discuss those options.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.