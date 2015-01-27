MO suicide rates up, family of suicide victims react

There is a disturbing trend happening in Missouri.Statistics show the number of suicide deaths now outnumber homicides and DWIs combined.That's More than 40,000 people a year take their own life in the U.S.Jennifer Huffman lost her mother to suicide and she said that's why she started a support group for family members of suicide victims."My mother was my best friend, my confident. We were extremely close. It was just a great loss for so many," Huffman said.Huffman said the loss of her mother 16 years ago has been felt every day since."Everyone was in complete shock,” she said.Her mother, Lavonn Cagle, was only 44 years old when she took her own life, Jennifer was 24.Huffman said the toughest part was having no one to talk to and feeling alone.Two years ago she started her own support group called SOLOs or survivors of loved ones to suicide."It was life changing for me," she said. "I was able to find that other people were going through this unique loss that I was going through.”She said the page erases the stigma behind the topic of suicide and brings people together going through the same thing from across the world."SOLOs was so other survivors of suicide loss would know that they are not alone on this journey through suicide grief,” she said.

