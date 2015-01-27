2 Graves Co. H.S. teams in top 6 of stock market game winners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Graves Co. H.S. teams in top 6 of stock market game winners

Written by Heartland News
Pictured, from left, are Broker, Hughes, Holmes, Davidson, Heath, Wiggins, Myatt, and Gattis. (Source: Graves Co. Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School students in teacher Mechelle Gattis' class comprised two teams placing among the top six in the fall 2014 Stock Market Game™.

It's a national program the Kentucky Council on Economic Education offers throughout the commonwealth.

Students learn to invest a fictional $100,000 in publicly-traded securities. Organizers then rank the teams after several weeks of playing, based on ending portfolio values.

This fall, more than 300 teams and more than 1,200 students competed.

GCHS students Elizabeth Wiggins, Dystan Holmes, Daniel Heath and Cooper Myatt comprised a team known as “The Four Thieves” and placed fifth overall statewide, with a final portfolio value of $107,925, a 3.99 percent return above the Standard & Poors 500 Benchmark.

GCHS students Abigail Hughes, Tristen Davidson and Leah Cope took as their team name "Stock It To 'Em" and finished sixth overall statewide with a final portfolio value of $107,195, a 3.26 percent return.

The Murray State University Center for Economic Education partners with the KCEE on the Stock Market Game™ and similar programs.

Center director Todd Broker recently honored the students for their achievements.

Pictured, from left, are Broker, Hughes, Holmes, Davidson, Heath, Wiggins, Myatt, and Gattis.

