Family, investigators have questions about Kennett fire death

Family, investigators have questions about Kennett fire death

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A 29-year-old woman died in a fire on Jan. 11. Tessie Brown's cause of death was ruled smoke inhalation, but the case remains open and her family and investigators have questions.

Brown died in the fire while two others escaped.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, but they are waiting for toxicology results to come back.

Tim Trowbridge with the Kennett Police Department says the case is unusual and investigators are still looking into the case.

Charlotte Hernandez, Brown's mother, feels her daughter's death was no accident.

"I was like in shock," said Hernandez. "I was like there's no way my daughter can be dead. My daughter deserves justice. She does not deserve to die like this."

"You know in this case it's odd," said Tim Trowbridge with the Kennett Police Dept. "A lady died in a fire. It's a tragic event. We're all gonna be open to anything new that may come up."

At this point, Tessie Brown's death is ruled accidental.

It could take several weeks for the toxicology results to come back. From there, investigators could learn more clues.

Trowbridge says if new information from witnesses come to light, that could also change the tone of this fire and death investigation.

