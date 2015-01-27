Poplar Bluff Jr. High cheerleaders win at national competition

The Poplar Bluff Junior High cheerleaders won the National Cheerleaders Association High School Open National Championship on Sunday, Jan. 18 in St. Charles.

The squad won in the large intermediate division, a first for Poplar Bluff schools.

The Poplar Bluff High School cheerleaders will compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship on Feb. 7-8 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The Junior High cheerleaders are: Braelin Aldridge, Destanee Barton, Eva Bedell, Cara Bubanovich, Libby Burdin, Bailey Edmundson, MacKenzie Garrett, Katlynn Hall, Taylor Hicks, Alexis Lady, Courtney McGee, Danni Raymer, Emma Steffan, Rachel Shock, Maddie Mae Shumate, Carly Wiseman and Emily Young.