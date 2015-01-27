IDPH reports 1 confirmed case of measles in IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDPH reports 1 confirmed case of measles in IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Illinois Department of Health has confirmed one case of measles in Illinois.

According to IDPH Director Nirav Shah, a suburban Cook County resident became ill in mid-January and test results were positive for measles.

"This case is Illinois is a reminder of the importance of immunizations," Director Shah said. "With only 10 cases reported in Illinois over the past five years, many parents may not have experienced the severe illness that can be caused by measles. Immunizations are vital to protect not only each child, but the community as a whole."

The Cook County Department of Public Health, with assistance from IDPH, is conducting contact tracing and informing all potential contacts of their possible exposure.

"Measles is highly contagious and a person with no immunity can become infected simply by being in the same room with someone who has the disease," said CCDPH Senior Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Rachel Rubin. "To eliminate the potential spread of the disease, it is imperative that we notify the public of any possible exposures to residents."

Potential exposures in Illinois may have occurred to:

  • Patients and visitors at the Northwest Community Hospital emergency room (800 West Central Rd., Arlington Heights) on Jan. 14 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and Jan. 17 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Customers at the Supermercado Guzman (1611 North Baldwin Rd, Palatine) on Jan. 12 and 13 between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Patients and visitors at the Vista Clinic (1585 North Rand Rd., Palatine) on Jan. 16 between 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to IDPH, a person who was potentially exposed and is experiencing symptoms of a fever of 101 degrees Farenheit or higher, cough, runny nose and red eyes with or without rash, should call the Cook County Department of Public Health at 847-818-4020, as well as their healthcare provider. These people should not go to their doctor's office or the emergency room as they could infect others around them.

At this time, the IDPH said there is no identified link between this measles case and the multi-state outbreak of measles associated with Disneyland.

For more information, you can click here to visit the IDPH online.

