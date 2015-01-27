East Prairie woman accused of cashing stolen paycheck

An East Prairie, Missouri woman is accused of forgery.

Dona Corine Suzanne Fisk, 28, was charged with forgery. Her bond was set at $25,000.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began on Monday morning, Jan. 26, when a county resident reported her paycheck was stolen from her mailbox.

During the investigation, deputies learned the check had been cashed at an area business. They got surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect as Fisk.

Deputies later found Fisk and arrested her. She was interviewed and deputies say based on that, they believe Fisk knowingly cashed the stolen payroll check under fraudulent pretenses.

Sheriff Moore said the circumstances surrounding the theft of the check are still under investigation, and more arrests are possible.

