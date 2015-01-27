Bootheel residents take advantage of health insurance open enrollment event

More than a dozen people came out to the Bowden Civic Center in Charleston, Missouri to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace on Tuesday, January 27.With the enrollment deadline approaching on February 15, numerous people enrolled and discussed options with licensed navigators with the Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium.MBRC partnered with DAEOC and the SEMO Health Network to give free consultation to members in the community regarding what options they have in health insurance.Meagan Smith with the MBRC said they had a great turnout and it is important that people understand what all is entailed with their health insurance coverage.

Smith said the Bootheel of Missouri has a lot of people that have part-time jobs without coverage, or employers whose coverage options may be unaffordable.



The MBRC also has a couple more open enrollment events in Chaffee at the VFW on Feb. 5 and in Sikeston at the MBRC office on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.