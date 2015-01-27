2 drivers distracted in 4-vehicle crash in high school parking lot

A 16-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in the McCracken County High School parking lot on Monday, January 26.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the high school at around 3:13 p.m.

They say Ellie Bower, 17, of Paducah, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima northbound when she became distracted inside her vehicle, took her eyes off of the road and hit a 2007 Dodge pickup driven by Justin Fatum, 17, of Paducah.

Deputies say Kyle Garner, 17, of Paducah, was driving a 1996 Chevy pickup, witnessed the crash and stopped to avoid colliding with Bower.

Heather Harned, 16, of Paducah, was driving a 2001 Chevy Malibu and, according to deputies, did not see Garner stopped due to being distracted inside her car. They say she was unable to avoid the crash, which caused Garner to collide with Bower.

Harned was taken to an area hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say both drivers of the colliding vehicles admitted to becoming distracted by looking at their phones before the crash.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.