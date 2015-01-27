East Prairie man accused of domestic assault

An East Prairie, Missouri man is accused of assaulting his wife and two step-children.

Christopher Shawn Bailey, 36, was charged with two counts of domestic assault, second degree and domestic assault, third degree. His bond was set for $25,000.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began on Saturday evening, Jan. 24 when a deputy was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the Whiting area of Mississippi County.

When he arrived, the deputy met with Bailey outside of the home and learned an altercation had taken place between Bailey and several members of his family.

The deputy said Bailey had assaulted his wife and two step-children.

He was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

