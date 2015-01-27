2 charged after traffic stop in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale police arrested two Florissant, Missouri men after a traffic stop on Friday.

Korey J. Howard, 22, was arrested for possession of cannabis and released on bail.

Sean A. West, 21, was arrested for signal required, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession without a firearm owner's identification card. He was also released on bail.

According to police, on Jan. 23 at around 8:55 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. During the stop, police say they recovered a handgun, ammunition and suspected cannabis.

The two people in the car were identified as West and Howard.

The investigation is ongoing.

