New Ulysses S. Grant Civil War plaque unveiled in Cape Girardeau

At the base of the Common Pleas Courthouse steps is the new Civil War plaque with information detailing the events that surrounded Ulysses S. Grant's visit to Cape Girardeau back in 1861.

On hand during the unveiling of the plaque were historians, Cape Girardeau's mayor, Cape Girardeau residents and many more.

Some residents say it was great to see another plaque added in Cape Girardeau, and it will help the people of today, along with future generations, educate themselves on the important events during the Civil War that happened in Cape Girardeau.



The interpretive plaque marks the place where General Grant confronted Union General Benjamin Prentiss over a question of seniority during Grant's stay in Cape Girardeau from August through September of 1861.

Grant stayed nearby at the St. Charles Hotel and it is believed he made his headquarters at the Common Pleas Courthouse.



This plaque is part of the U.S. Grant Trail that extends from Hannibal, Mo. to Cape Girardeau and recognized by the U.S. Grant Trail Association.

