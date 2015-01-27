Carbondale man accused of eluding police during traffic stop

A Carbondale man was arrested after police say he tried to elude police during a traffic stop.

Thor E. A. Johnson, 34, of Carbondale is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, driving with a suspended driver's license, and possession of cannabis.

A Carbondale police officer tried to stop Johnson for failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South James Street and West Cherry Street on Jan. 24 around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the driver failed to stop and turned onto South Oakland Avenue where the vehicle turning onto the Southern Illinois University campus and stopped near the new student services building.

Johnson was then arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

