Cape Girardeau Co. Commission accepts board's recommendation to move courthouse

The Cape Girardeau County Commission accepted a recommendation from the appointed Citizen Advisory Board on the fate of the county courthouse facilities.

According to Presiding County Commissioner Clint Tracy, they accepted the recommendation to consolidate and move to one facility in Jackson, Mo.

He said they commission did not vote to take any action.

The Citizen Advisory Board presented their recommendation on Monday morning, January 26.

County leaders said the Common Pleas building in Cape Girardeau and the courthouse in Jackson, both more than a century old, need an update. They said the new facility would cost between $20 and $30 million.

