Hearnes Elementary to hold science, math family night

"Superhero Science and Math Family Night" will be held at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School for all students in Grades PreK-5th and families.

This event will feature fun hands-on activities in math and science, as well as pizza and refreshments.

Families are encouraged to wear superhero (or super villain) gear, but no weapons please.

A Hearnes PTO meeting will also be held at 5 p.m. in conjunction with this event.

