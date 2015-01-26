Hundreds attend Ameren rate hike meeting in Cape Girardeau

A packed house of around 200 listened as Ameren made its case for a nearly 10 percent rate increase.

Hundreds of people showed up Monday at a hearing before the Public Service Commission of Missouri.

Representatives say the utility company needs the increase to pay for federal mandates to make energy cleaner and more efficient.Many disagree. Opponents with the Fair Energy Rate Action Fund say Ameren has raised its rates five times since 2007. They say this proposed increase would make six.

