2 KY men charged in connection with child exploitation

Two Hopkinsville, Kentucky men have been charged in connection to child exploitation.

On Monday, Jan. 26 at around 10:57 a.m., Robert C. Chavez, 29, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense; registered sex offender prohibited from social network use accessible by minors, two counts; and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

On Monday, Jan. 26 at around 11:15 a.m., Phillip R. Weber, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, four counts.

Both were taken to the Christian County Jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, Chavez and Weber were arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began in December 2014.

Police say they received a complaint that the accused were using the internet to download material that contained child exploitation images. During the investigation, it was discovered that Chavez was a registered sex offender from California that had transferred to Tennessee.

KSP said Chavez has been living in Kentucky for several months and failed to register with the Sex Offender Registry.

It was also discovered that Chavez had active accounts with a social media site and as a registered sex offender, is prohibited from having a social media account that is accessible by minors.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are pending.

