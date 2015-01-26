2 injured in crash in Graves Co.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on KY 1710 in Graves County on Monday, January 26.

According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Misti Taylor and her mother, Nesta Morrision, were going eastbound on KY 1710. They say she dropped off of the road on the right side, was unable to control the vehicle, traveled down a ditch line and hit a tree.

Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say they were wearing their seat belts and the air bags did deploy.

