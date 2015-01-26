Volunteers helps family of 5 after house fire

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are providing emergency food, clothing and shelter for a family of five after a house fire in Fredericktown, Missouri on Monday, January 26.

The Red Cross said the family includes two adults and three children.

Fire trucks, highway patrol and police responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Drive. They left the scene around 3:30 p.m.

