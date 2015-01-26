Search committee appointed to find next SIU Carbondale chancellor

A search committee has been appointed to find a new chancellor for the Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The committee will be co-chaired by Carl Flowers, director of the university's Rehabilitation Institute, and Meera Komarraju, chair and professor of the Department of Psychology.

"The committee will meet this week to receive its charge and then move forward with a goal of having a new chancellor on board by the beginning of the fall semester," SIU System President Randy Dunn said.

"Committee members bring to their roles a commitment to SIU and its many stakeholders," he added. "I have confidence that their work will lead to the appointment of an outstanding chancellor prepared to deal with the university's challengers and opportunities."

Committee members are listed below. The constituency groups they represent or the nature of their appointment are included.

Laurie Achenbach, dean, College of Science

Linda Baker, university professor, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute

Deborah Burris, clinical associate professor, Teacher Education

Kenneth Buzbee, former state senator

Terry Clark, professor, Marketing

Judith Davie, associate professor, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Co-chair Carl Flowers, director, Rehabilitation Institute

Carolin Harvey, accountant, Registrar's Office

Bethany Henning, doctoral student, Philosophy

Randy Hughes, associate professor, Mathematics

Kathy Jones, associate athletic director, Intercollegiate Athletics

Co-chair Meera Komarraju, chair and professor, Psychology

James MacLean, associate professor, Psychology

Christina McIntyre, associate professor, Curriculum and Instruction

Karen Midden, associate dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and professor, Landscape Architecture and Plant, Soil and Agricultural Systems

Marsha Ryan, physician and surgeon, alumnus and past president of the SIU Foundation

Cameron Shulak, undergraduate student, Aviation Management

Woody Thorne, vice president of community affairs, SIU Healthcare

The committee is looking for a replacement for SIU Interim Chancellor Paul Sarvela, who passed away unexpectedly in November. Dunn is fulfilling the chancellor's responsibilities until a new chancellor is appointed.

