Search committee appointed to find next SIU Carbondale chancello - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Search committee appointed to find next SIU Carbondale chancellor

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A search committee has been appointed to find a new chancellor for the Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The committee will be co-chaired by Carl Flowers, director of the university's Rehabilitation Institute, and Meera Komarraju, chair and professor of the Department of Psychology.

"The committee will meet this week to receive its charge and then move forward with a goal of having a new chancellor on board by the beginning of the fall semester," SIU System President Randy Dunn said.

"Committee members bring to their roles a commitment to SIU and its many stakeholders," he added. "I have confidence that their work will lead to the appointment of an outstanding chancellor prepared to deal with the university's challengers and opportunities."

Committee members are listed below. The constituency groups they represent or the nature of their appointment are included.

  • Laurie Achenbach, dean, College of Science
  • Linda Baker, university professor, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute
  • Deborah Burris, clinical associate professor, Teacher Education
  • Kenneth Buzbee, former state senator
  • Terry Clark, professor, Marketing
  • Judith Davie, associate professor, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
  • Co-chair Carl Flowers, director, Rehabilitation Institute
  • Carolin Harvey, accountant, Registrar's Office
  • Bethany Henning, doctoral student, Philosophy
  • Randy Hughes, associate professor, Mathematics
  • Kathy Jones, associate athletic director, Intercollegiate Athletics
  • Co-chair Meera Komarraju, chair and professor, Psychology
  • James MacLean, associate professor, Psychology
  • Christina McIntyre, associate professor, Curriculum and Instruction
  • Karen Midden, associate dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and professor, Landscape Architecture and Plant, Soil and Agricultural Systems
  • Marsha Ryan, physician and surgeon, alumnus and past president of the SIU Foundation
  • Cameron Shulak, undergraduate student, Aviation Management
  • Woody Thorne, vice president of community affairs, SIU Healthcare

The committee is looking for a replacement for SIU Interim Chancellor Paul Sarvela, who passed away unexpectedly in November. Dunn is fulfilling the chancellor's responsibilities until a new chancellor is appointed.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly