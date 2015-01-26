Deputies responded to an injury crash on Old U.S. 60, Kelly Rd.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 60 and Kelly Road on Monday, January 26.

Deputies say at around 10:23 a.m., 32-year-old Victoria Edwards, of West Paducah, was going northbound on Kelly Road. At the intersection of Old U.S. 60, they say Edwards pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 52-year-old Lisa Carter of Barlow.

According to deputies, Carter was unable to avoid hitting Edwards.

The crash forced Edwards' vehicle into the parking lot of Mansfield Auto Parts where she then hit another vehicle, this one driven by 42-year-old Gregory Morris of Mayfield.

Carter and her passengers: 69-year-old Julia Harper; 52-year-old Mark Pope and 54-year-old Virginia Pope, all of Barlow, were taken to a Paducah hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

