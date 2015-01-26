1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken Co.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash with injuries on Monday, January 26 at around 2 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area of 820 Lakeview.

They say Deborah K. Stacy, 51, of Paducah, Ky., was driving a 2011 Buick Sedan southbound on Lakeview Drive. Stacy crossed the center of the road and hit a 1929 Ford Roadster, driven by David Krueger, 73, of Paducah, who was going westbound.

Kruger was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

