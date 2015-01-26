7 ATVs stolen from Benton, KY dealership

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after seven ATVs were taken from a dealership.

According to the sheriff's office, between 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 24 and 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, an unknown person or persons cut the fencing behind the Polaris dealership in Benton, Ky. and entered the storage area.

They say there were 11 ATVs taken from the dealership and driven behind Chambers Excavating where the suspects then stole an enclosed utility trailer belonging to the Marshall County A&I Fair Board.

Deputies say the suspects were able to load seven of the 11 ATVs and leave the scene. They left the other four ATVs parked behind Chambers Excavating.

The stolen trailer was recovered by Illinois State Police in Vernon Hills, Ill.

the ATVs that are still missing include:

2015 Polaris Sportsman 1000 black in color

2015 Polaris Sportsman 1000 camouflage in color

2015 Polaris Scrambler 1000 white in color

2015 Polaris Scrambler 1000 white in color

2015 Razor 1000 blue in color

2015 Razor 570 white in color

2015 Razor 900s black in color

Polaris of Benton is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.