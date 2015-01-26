Body found in Black River in Wayne Co. identified, foul play sus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body found in Black River in Wayne Co. identified, foul play suspected

Written by Heartland News
Kenneth Willard was reported missing on Dec. 14 by family. (Source: Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office) Kenneth Willard was reported missing on Dec. 14 by family. (Source: Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office)
Near where the body of Kenneth Willard was found in the Black River, south of Markham Springs. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department) Near where the body of Kenneth Willard was found in the Black River, south of Markham Springs. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
Kenneth Willard (Source: Family) Kenneth Willard (Source: Family)
(Source: Family) (Source: Family)
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A body found in the Black River in Wayne County on Saturday, January 24 has been identified.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says his office received a call around 9:54 a.m. on Saturday about the body of a male found near the Markham Springs Recreation area of the Black River.

According to Sheriff Finch, they identified the remains on Monday afternoon as that of 53-year-old Kenneth Willard. He said Willard died of a gunshot wound.

Willard was last seen at a gas station near Zalma in October.

For Willard's family this all comes as quite a shock. 

"Nobody deserves this. He was just a great guy," said his brother, Ray Willard. "We all miss him. We'll do whatever it takes to get justice for my brother. Right now we're all heartbroken and we're just kind of in turmoil. We want to know what happened and who's responsible. If somebody did something to him I want to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law." 

They are investigating and foul play is suspected. 

Sheriff Finch said they do not have any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

