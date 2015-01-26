Does It Work: Taco Tastico - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does It Work: Taco Tastico

(KFVS) -

How often does your family eat Mexican food at home? 

If you're a Taco Tuesday regular, we have a does it work product that claims to make tacos tasty and healthy at the same time.

The "Taco Tastico" says you can heat a tortilla in the microwave for just a minute and create a hard taco shell.

If you like the meat, lettuce, and tomato of a taco, but not the oil and grease, the Taco Tastico claims to be able to cut that out.

"I hope it does what it says it's supposed to do," said Deanna Kidd.

Deanna and Bill Kidd eat tacos once every two weeks.

They usually choose a soft shell as a healthier option, but would prefer a hard shell taco.

"Hopefully it does the same thing as a taco shell like you would get a taco bell, or a Mexican restaurant," said Bill Kidd.

With the Taco Tastico, you're supposed to be able to fold a soft tortilla over this Taco Tastico, stick it in the microwave for 1 minute, and get out a hard taco shell.

But, the Kidds are skeptical if it will actually work.

"I'll have to see it to believe it," said Bill Kidd.

We put a corn tortilla on the Taco Tastico, and placed it in the microwave for 1 minute.

The tortilla started to take shape.

“I don't know, it looks like it's forming to it," said Deanna Kidd.

Kidd said it felt crunchy as soon as she pulled it out of the microwave.

Next we tried a low carb option, a garden veggie wrap.

This one came out steaming.

The shells took shape, but now we had the real test: how do they taste?

"Do you think it tastes different from other hard shells you buy at the store? A little bit it's a little crunchier, but it's got a good taste to it," said Bill Kidd. "I keep going back to taco bell. It doesn't taste like that kind of texture, it's a little bit different in taste wise.”

"It's really crunchy and it's not oily and it's definitely healthier, the texture it was just a little bit tough on the shell, but it's still good," said Deanna Kidd. "It worked really well, the only down fall it fell off a couple times, but other than that, I think it worked really well, I was surprised."

Deanna and Bill Kidd give the Taco Tastico 4 stars.

Their only tip for you: the Kidds recommend using the smaller sized tortillas.

You can find the Taco Tastico online for $8.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

  • Does it Work WednesdayMore>>

  • Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Friday, November 17 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-18 00:11:21 GMT

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

  • Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-11-15 22:54:02 GMT

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

  • Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-11-14 22:56:51 GMT
    (Source: Wowwee)(Source: Wowwee)

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly