Does It Work: Taco Tastico

How often does your family eat Mexican food at home?

If you're a Taco Tuesday regular, we have a does it work product that claims to make tacos tasty and healthy at the same time.

The "Taco Tastico" says you can heat a tortilla in the microwave for just a minute and create a hard taco shell.

If you like the meat, lettuce, and tomato of a taco, but not the oil and grease, the Taco Tastico claims to be able to cut that out.

"I hope it does what it says it's supposed to do," said Deanna Kidd.

Deanna and Bill Kidd eat tacos once every two weeks.

They usually choose a soft shell as a healthier option, but would prefer a hard shell taco.

"Hopefully it does the same thing as a taco shell like you would get a taco bell, or a Mexican restaurant," said Bill Kidd.

With the Taco Tastico, you're supposed to be able to fold a soft tortilla over this Taco Tastico, stick it in the microwave for 1 minute, and get out a hard taco shell.

But, the Kidds are skeptical if it will actually work.

"I'll have to see it to believe it," said Bill Kidd.

We put a corn tortilla on the Taco Tastico, and placed it in the microwave for 1 minute.

The tortilla started to take shape.

“I don't know, it looks like it's forming to it," said Deanna Kidd.

Kidd said it felt crunchy as soon as she pulled it out of the microwave.

Next we tried a low carb option, a garden veggie wrap.

This one came out steaming.

The shells took shape, but now we had the real test: how do they taste?

"Do you think it tastes different from other hard shells you buy at the store? A little bit it's a little crunchier, but it's got a good taste to it," said Bill Kidd. "I keep going back to taco bell. It doesn't taste like that kind of texture, it's a little bit different in taste wise.”

"It's really crunchy and it's not oily and it's definitely healthier, the texture it was just a little bit tough on the shell, but it's still good," said Deanna Kidd. "It worked really well, the only down fall it fell off a couple times, but other than that, I think it worked really well, I was surprised."

Deanna and Bill Kidd give the Taco Tastico 4 stars.

Their only tip for you: the Kidds recommend using the smaller sized tortillas.

You can find the Taco Tastico online for $8.