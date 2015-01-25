Everyday Hero: Angela Bedwell - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Everyday Hero: Angela Bedwell

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
 CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - For many of us, the little moments in life pass all too quickly.

Keepsakes and photos that help us to capture fleeting moments are a cherished commodity.

Still, most of our everyday lives go undocumented.

One Chaffee woman is using her talents to create lifelong memories for students and families in her town.

Angela Bedwell spends most of her time viewing the world through a lens.

She's become famous around Chaffee for capturing snapshots of nearly every student from 7th to 12th grade.

“You go to a ton of games and you see stuff happen and somebody says 'Oh I wish I brought my camera' and you're standing here with a camera and you're thinking if I'm already gonna be out here why not just shoot everybody instead of my own kids?” said Everyday Hero Angela Bedwell.

Her passion began about 10 years ago.

Her husband was deployed to Iraq and she told him she'd need a good camera to capture family moments while he was gone.

That camera evolved into a collection of photography equipment that now has a reach far beyond her own household.

“I've had numerous people tell me I appreciate you so much the fact that I don't have to worry about getting pictures because you're going to be there and it just…you have a lot of relationships with the kids and stuff and they're goofy and always wanting you to take their picture and it turns into a big family," she said.

Name the sport, whether it's home or away, Angela is on the sideline snapping every second.

It's not just the players on the field, but the students and families in the stand that are her subjects in focus.

“Being able to have the camera that I have, they're not cheap by any means, but I've been blessed to have one and I feel that the good Lord has given me the opportunity to be able to help other people," said Angela.

That help is simply saving a point in time that may otherwise be forgotten.

That moment when your child gets the final out.

Or hits the winning shot as the buzzer sounds.

“You cant put a price on stuff like that. And to me that's the reason you do it, when you see people and they're just like oh I cannot believe you got a picture of this. That's awesome. That's it," she said.

Parents, students, teachers, anyone who is Facebook friends with Angela has access to her immense archive of Chaffee events.

A catalog that may be free, but still comes at a price.

“Oh my gosh. Hours and hours and hours. I mean there's some days if I don't work I may start at 8 o'clock, 9 o'clock in the morning and I won't finish with pictures until after midnight," she said.

Angela does it, not for the thank you's, but, “because when you love something you do it just because you love doing it," Angela said. "And when you start charging it becomes a job and don't get me wrong, it's a job in itself but it's a job I love to do. And it's fun and I don't want to turn it into something that I dread doing.”

If you know of an everyday hero in your life, please let us know.

Just click here to make your nomination.

We'll profile an Everyday Hero each month on Heartland News and all of our heroes will be honored at the annual Red Cross Recognition Luncheon.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly