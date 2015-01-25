Shooting in Hayti Heights - Assault in Malden - Fire in Cairo

Afternoon Update

Bryan McCormick says cloudy tonight with a continued chance of rain early, and some snow is possible.

According to the Pemiscot County coroner a man died after a shooting in Hayti Heights on Sunday morning. One person is in custody and two are on the loose. Mollie Lair has the latest.

According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, police are investigating an incident in where one person was assaulted with a weapon. Nick Chabarria explains.

9 people escaped a house fire Sunday in Cairo, Illinois.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has released the statistical crime data from the calendar year of 2014.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski earns 1,000th win with victory over St. John's. Todd Richards has highlights in sports.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer