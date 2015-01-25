Sheriff releases 2014 crime stats in McCracken County

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has released the statistical data from the calendar year of 2014.

Crime overall rose by two percent in the county, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.

According to the sheriff's office, two murder cases were reported and investigated in 2014 with none reported or investigated in 2013.

Felony rape cases were down 21 percent.

Robbery stayed the same at 8, felony assaults were down 17 percent, however burglary cases were up 31 percent.

There were 108 cases reported in 2013 and 142 cases in 2014.

Felony thefts were down 12 percent along with arson cases down 50 percent.

Vehicle theft cases increased from 20 in 2013 to 32 in 2014.

According to Hayden, the increase is attributed to a rash of vehicle thefts last spring were several juveniles went on a several day crime spree stealing vehicles and joyriding in them.

There was an overall increase in Part 2 Crime of about 39 percent, which is attributed to lesser offenses not related to crime listed below:

Simple Assaults- 390 in 2014, 367 in 2013 in increase of 6 percent.

Forgery- 23 in 2013, 28 in 2014, an increase of 22 percent.

Fraud- 67 in 2013, 210 in 2014, an increase of 21 percent.

Hayden says over the past year, the number of scam cases have increased significantly.

More reports of telephone, email, and U.S. mail scams are happening than ever before.

More attention has been placed on scams that are occurring in and around our area and an emphasis placed on reporting them to law enforcement.

Criminal Mischief- 148 in 2013, 147 in 2014, a 1 percent decrease.

Weapons Violations: 11 in 2013, 15 in 2014, an increase of 36 percent.

Sex Offenses (other than rape): 27 in 2013, 36 in 2014, an increase of 33 percent.

Drug Violations remained nearly steady with 2013 numbers of 586, compared to 567 in 2014, a 3 percent decrease.

Offenses against families and children in 2013 include 65 cases, and in 2014 there were 54 cases, a decrease of 17 percent.

Other offenses would include incidents of petty thefts and larceny, disorderly conduct, intoxication related arrests, harassment cases, non-violent family offenses, protective orders, liquor law violations, prostitution offenses, incidents of criminal trespass, and others.

Arrest Data for 2014 shows the overall number of arrest made by the department was up 19 percent.

The numbers of DUI arrest were down a considerable amount. 2013 DUI arrest numbers were 303.

For 2014 those numbers were 178, a decrease of 41 percent. Deputies are encountering fewer individuals behind the wheel that are intoxicated or under the influence. There were also no state or federally funded DUI overtime grants funded to the county for 2014.

Drug arrests remain at about or near the numbers for 2013 with a slight decrease of 3 percent overall.

2013 Arrest number was 586 and in 2014, there were 567 drug related arrests.

Collision Data for the past year shows overall 13 more accidents than in 2013, an increase of 2 percent.

The number of injury accidents decreased by 8 percent, and non-injury accidents increased 6 percent.

The number of fatalities in McCracken County that were investigated by this agency remained unchanged at three (3).

718 traffic accidents investigated in 2013

730 traffic accidents investigated in 2014

A few interesting facts related to this statistical data compiled:

Alcohol was involved in 36 crashes

Distracted Driving was attributed to 47 crashes

The biggest cause for these crashes was Failure to Yield Right of Way in 371 crashes

Driver Inattention noted in 304 crashes

Not having the vehicle under proper control, attributed to 148 crashes

The highest number of collisions was reported on Friday's between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m.

There were 250 driver side airbag deployments and 111 front passenger air bag deployments.

