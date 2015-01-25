Police: 1 arrested, 1 in critical condition after shovel beating

A man has been charged after police say he beat another man with a shovel, leaving him in critical condition.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey McCormick has filed formal charges against William S. Landen.

He was charged with first degree assault with serious physical injury, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Landen is currently being held in the Dunklin County Jail with a bond of $100,000 cash only.

Malden police say they responded to a disturbance the 500 block of South Kimball on Sunday around 10:40 a.m.

Officers found Landen hitting Greg N. Gilmer numerous times in the head and face with a shovel.

Officers ordered Landen to surrender the shovel and to lay on the ground. He dropped the shovel, but police say he would not comply with officer's directions.

When officers tried to arrest Landen, police say he became combative. Officers used a stun gun round.

Police say Landen was handcuffed in front of his body because he made a complaint of an old shoulder injury to officers.

As one officer began to assist the victim, another officer on scene stood by with Landen. Police say Landen ran from the officer and was caught in the backyard of a neighboring home after a stun gun was used again.

Additional officers arrived on scene and Landen was placed into a patrol vehicle.

Gilmer was taken by ambulance to the Malden Airport where he was air lifted to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital. Gilmer was last reported to be in critical condition.

