3 arrested after deadly shooting in Hayti Heights, MO

Three people were arrested on Sunday night, Jan. 25 in connection to a deadly shooting in Hayti Heights, Missouri.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says at around 11:30 p.m., after a two hour stand-off at a home in Kennett, Mo., they arrested the suspects.

Samuel Carnell Jones, Jr., 25, of Columbia, Ohio, was charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana).

Arthur W. Liddell, 29, of Hayti, Mo., was charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Demario M. Mitchell, 18, of Hayti, Mo., was charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

All three will be arraigned in a Pemiscot County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 29. They are being held without bond.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in Hayti Heights at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The investigation showed that several gunshots were fired between four people.

The sheriff said a number of vehicles were shot and two apartments were shot into.

Cedriceon Stewart, 20, of Hayti Heights died in the shooting.

The case is being investigated by the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime control and the Hayti Police Department.

