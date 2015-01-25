9 escape house fire in Cairo, Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

9 escape house fire in Cairo, Illinois

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

According to Cairo Fire Chief John Meyer, a house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home Sunday morning.

The fire started around 9:15 a.m. 

Residents in the home were asleep when the fire started in a back room of the home. 

Meyer says one person in the home saw smoke and was able to call authorities for help while alerting everyone in the home to get out.

Kenyata Jones says she was inside the home when she saw and smelled the smoke. 

She had three kids of her own in there and managed to alert them and everyone else and get them out of the home to safety.

Another resident says they lost everything except the clothes they had on. Jones says it was scary and are devastated.

Cairo Fire Department was assisted by Mounds Fire Department and Cairo Police Department. 

Several streets were closed as hoses were being used to hook up to several fire hydrants in the area.

Crews were expected to be on the scene until after noon.

Meyer believes the cause of the fire may be electrical.

