UT Martin rolls to 70-53 victory over SE Missouri

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Deville Smith scored 18 points and Twymond Howard chipped in 17 to help Tennessee-Martin roll to a 70-53 victory over Southeast Missouri on Saturday night.

Smith was 6 of 11 from the floor and had four assists. Howard made 4 of 8 field goals and was 9 of 14 from the line. Alex Anderson had 13 points and Marshun Newell added 12 points with nine rebounds for UT Martin (12-7, 4-2 Ohio Valley).

The Skyhawks had a one-point lead and used a 12-4 surge to stretch it to 59-50 with 4:35 to play. Southeast Missouri 's Isiah Jones then split a pair of free throws, but the Redhawks didn't score again until Josh Langford made a layup with 28 seconds left.

Jones scored 21 points and Antonius Cleveland 11 for Southeast Missouri (9-11, 3-4).

