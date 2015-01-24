Plane bomb threat reportedly made via social media - Man in custody after crash

Afternoon Update

A CBS TV station in Atlanta says it has learned bomb threats were made via social media targeting two flights headed to Atlanta.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested the Applewhite brothers late on Friday night. DPS released more information on Saturday on how they were captured.

Police say a man faces a number of charges after a car crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Saturday.

Police say a man is behind bars after a stabbing overnight in Herrin, Illinois.

President Obama is condemning what he calls "the brutal murder" of a Japanese hostage.

"Deflate-Gate" continues to make the news. The NE Patriots head coach says his team "followed the rules to the letter." Todd Richards has more in sports.

