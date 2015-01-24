Jurassic Quest event educates children while having fun

Hundreds of people came out to see life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at the Show-Me-Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday.The building was packed with people as they interacted with over 50 dinosaurs in the two day Jurassic Quest exhibit.

This is the first time this event has ever come to the area.



Children and adults were able to interact with these dinosaurs with the opportunity to be able to ride them, uncover fossils and to bounce on inflatable mazes.



People we spoke with came from Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and many more states to see this event.

People say this is a fun way to be able to educate their children of the history of the dinosaurs and a great way to a hands on approach at learning.



Other parents said it's an instant memory in their child's mind that they hope they will cherish forever.

Children we spoke with say they learned a lot about dinosaurs from this event and were amazed they were so big in size.



Jurassic Quest will be back at the Show Me Center on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to wrap up the two day event.

