Man facing assault, other charges taken into custody after crash in Poplar Bluff

Police say a man faces a number of charges after a car crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Saturday.

According to Poplar Bluff police, on Saturday around 11:15 a.m. a female came to the police department to report her boyfriend, Jewayne Shaw, assaulted her and held her against her will at gunpoint in their home on Cherry St.

The victim told officers when Shaw fell asleep she left the home and came to police.

According to police, Shaw threatened to kill her if she went to the police.

Police say the victim told them Shaw also threatened to kill the police if they tried to arrest him.

An officer responded to the scene, but found Jewayne Shaw's vehicle was not at the home.

Then Shaw's vehicle returned and police say Shaw left the scene.

The officer pursued Shaw along secondary streets. As Shaw reached the West Vine Street/South Westwood Blvd intersection he failed to stop.

He continued into cross traffic at a high rate of speed.

Shaw's vehicle struck two other vehicles before it struck a concrete retaining wall on the Northwest corner of West Vine St. at North Westwood Blvd.

Jewayne Shaw and his passenger were transported from the scene to an area hospital by EMS for treatment of injuries.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Shaw received moderate injuries. A passenger in his car, John C. Daughtertee, 25, of Wappapello, Missouri received minor injuries, as did the driver of another vehicle involved. That driver was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

A probable cause affidavit was prepared and submitted to the Butler Count Prosecuting Attorney's Office charging Shaw with felonious restraint, assault second degree, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest (felony), and a number of traffic offenses.

There is also a request for no bond.

