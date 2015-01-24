1 hospitalized after crash in western Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hospitalized after crash in western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash Saturday in western Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened on Saturday around 8:40 a.m. in the 9600 block of Ogdan Landing Road in McCracken County.

Deputies say the 56-year-old driver from Kevil was traveling east on Ogdan Landing Road in her GMC Envoy. 

The driver said that she met a white truck that was completely on her side and forced her off the road. 

The driver of the GMC over-corrected back onto the roadway and she went into a skid, traveling across the road. The vehicle then started to rollover, before striking a concrete bridge railing. It came to a rest on the drivers side in the ditch next to the bridge. 

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The white dually truck was not found.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy Regional, West McCracken Fire, and Affordable Towing. Ogdan Landing was reduced to one lane for approximately 45 minutes for investigation and cleanup.

