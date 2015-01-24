1 in custody after stabbing overnight in Herrin

Police say a man is behind bars after a stabbing overnight in Herrin, Illinois.

On Saturday shortly before 2 a.m., Herrin police responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block WA Cherry.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim had been stabbed.

D'Angelis M. Chambers, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Chambers was taken to Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

The victim was later taken to St. Louis University Hospital.

There is no word on the victim's condition from police.

