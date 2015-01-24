1 in custody after stabbing overnight in Herrin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 in custody after stabbing overnight in Herrin

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Police say a man is behind bars after a stabbing overnight in Herrin, Illinois.

On Saturday shortly before 2 a.m., Herrin police responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block WA Cherry.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim had been stabbed. 

D'Angelis M. Chambers, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. 

Chambers was taken to Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance. 

The victim was later taken to St. Louis University Hospital.

There is no word on the victim's condition from police.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:24:36 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly