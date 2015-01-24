2 brothers wanted for murder caught in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 brothers wanted for murder caught in Sikeston

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Gailon Lamarous Applewhite (Source: Sikeston DPS) Gailon Lamarous Applewhite (Source: Sikeston DPS)
William Henry-Applewhite III (Source: Sikeston DPS) William Henry-Applewhite III (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Gailon Lamarous Applewhite & William Henry-Applewhite III (Source: Sikeston DPS) Gailon Lamarous Applewhite & William Henry-Applewhite III (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested the Applewhite brothers late on Friday night, Jan. 23.

According to Sikeston DPS Chief Drew Juden, William Henry-Applewhite III, 27, was caught within an hour of DPS being on scene. Gailon Applewhite, 29, was caught after about 2.5 to three hours.

Chief Juden said the brothers were caught on Davis Street in Sikeston. The street was closed for about three hours during that time.

The brothers were taken to the Sikeston jail.

Chief Juden said they had been working the case since it happened with several tips, and they finally had one that paid off.

According to DPS it all began around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

DPS says they got information where the wanted men may be hiding in Sikeston.

They also learned that they had never left this area as first believed. 

After 12 hours of follow up DPS were unable to get the men's exact location. 

Then, around 7 p.m. on Friday DPS got information the men could be at an apartment  in the 900 block of Davis Boulevard. 

The building was surrounded and all apartments were cleared.

DPS announced on a loud speaker for the men to surrender. 

About 45 minutes later, William Henry-Applewhite III surrendered to swat officers. 

Gailon Applewhite refused to come out and OC spray was shot into the apartment. 

He still refused to come out. 

A number of swat officers armed with a search warrant and arrest warrants forced their way into the apartment arresting Gailon Applewhite on the murder 1st degree warrant. 

Detectives found some evidence in the apartment. 

Warrants are pending on other people who assisted and aided the men, according to Capt. Jim McMillen, DPS.

The Applewhites were wanted in connection with the Jan. 11 murder of Christopher West

They are charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

