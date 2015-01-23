Reward offered for information on robbery of Paducah taxi driver - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reward offered for information on robbery of Paducah taxi driver

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the robbery of a taxi driver.

Police say there was a cab driver was robbed at 8:52 p.m. on Saturday, January 17 in the 2400 block of Ohio Street.

The driver told police he was sitting in his taxi on a parking lot near Elmwood Court when a man approached him and asked if he was working. When the man got into the back seat, the taxi driver said the man pulled out a black and silver handgun and pressed in into the driver's seat.

The driver said the man demanded money, his cell phone and the keys to the taxi.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a dark, hooded jacket. He walked from the taxi to Elmwood Court.

According to police, the driver flagged down a passing vehicle and borrowed a cell phone to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also leave a tip on the city of Paducah website by clicking here.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

