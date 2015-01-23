Police looking for driver of pickup truck that dumped stolen trailer

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a truck that dumped a stolen trailer at the city's new boat ramp.

A caller reported the abandoned 16-foot steel trailer found in the parking lot of the boat ramp.

The $3,500 trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 1, 2014, from Buzzi Unicem on Wayne Sullivan Drive.

Through video surveillance, authorities found that a maroon pickup truck had pulled into the parking lot with the trailer just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The video shows a passenger get out of the truck and unhook the trailer. The truck then left the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.

