Winter weather less severe this year in Kentucky

The Kentucky statewide salt consumption figures from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet indicate weather weather is less severe in 2015 than last year.

According to the transportation cabinet, as of Wednesday, January 21 highway crews in Kentucky's 120 counties had used 39,000 tons of road salt.

As a comparison, the agency had used 215,000 tons by the same date in 2014.

Highway crew usage of calcium chloride shows a similar pattern. Last year highway crews had used 740,000 gallons of the liquid to help clear snow and ice from roadways.

In 2015 crews have consumed 113,000 gallons, about 1/6th the amount used in 2014.

The figures cover the snow and ice season that starts on November 1 each year.

The cabinet says the money saved on snow and ice treatment now means more resources will be available for needed maintenance projects when warmer weather arrives.

